The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced online applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination December 2023 or FMGE Dec 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in till December 13, 2023. The application correction window will open from December 15 to 18, 2023.

The admit card will be released on January 12, 2024, for the exam scheduled for January 20, 2024. The result will be announced on February 20, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 7080 (Rs 6000 Examination Fee/ Rs 1080 GST @18%).

Steps to apply for FMGE December 2023

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on FMGE Click on FMGE December 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FMGE December 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.