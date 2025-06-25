The Allahabad University (AU) is expected to announce the results of the Post Graduate Admission Test 2025 ( PGAT 2025 ) today, June 25, 2025. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website allduniv.ac.in .

The exams was conducted from June 10 to 13, 2025. The exam is being conducted for the Post Graduate Admission Test for the various PG (M.A., M.Sc ., M.Com ., B.Ed. M.Ed., M.B.A., etc.) and other Professional Courses (LL.B., LL.M. and IPS).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download IPS/ PGAT II result 2025

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the PGAT result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference