Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the indicative notification for the Vital Statistics Assistant 2023 post. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in from November 24 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is December 24, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till December 27, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 posts.

The applicants will be able to download their detailed notification from tomorrow, November 24, onwards.

Steps to apply for VSA posts 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VSA 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

