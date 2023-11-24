The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 7 to 16 in two shifts — from 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM.

The BPSC TRE recruitment drive now aims to fill up a total of 1,21,370 School Teacher vacancies in this phase.

Steps to download Teacher, Headmaster exam schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Teacher, Headmaster exam schedule 2023 The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Teacher, Headmaster exam schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.