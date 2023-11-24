The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview call letter and the interview schedule for the Dental Surgeon exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 29 to December 22, 2023. The interview will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

Here’s the Dental Surgeon 2023 interview schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 174 vacancies of Dental Surgeons in Uttar Pradesh Government Dental Hospitals. The UPPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023. The admit cards have been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

Steps to download Dental Surgeon interview call letter 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on Dental Surgeon interview call letter 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Dental Surgeon interview call letter 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.