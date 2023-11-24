The High Court of Punjab and Haryana has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Haryana Superior Judicial Service post and Punjab Superior Judicial Service post. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies till December 22, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 posts, of which 25 vacancies are in the cadre of Haryana Superior Judicial Service and 21 vacancies in the cadre of Punjab Superior Judicial Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 35 years and not more than 45 as on December 22, 2023.

Haryana Superior Judicial Service: Must have knowledge of basic computer applications for usage purposes. Must have passed matriculation examination with Hindi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Hindi language, specified by the Government from time to time. Must have been duly enrolled as an Advocate and has practiced for a period not less than seven years.

Punjab Superior Judicial Service: Must have passed the matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language, specified by the Government from time to time. Must have been duly enrolled as an Advocate for a period of not less than seven years and must have practiced, as such, during the said period.

Direct link to Haryana Superior Judicial Service 2023-24.

Direct link to Punjab Superior Judicial Service 2023-24.

Examination Fee

The applicants from General/EWS/other State category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable for SC/BC/PwD category candidates of Punjab State.

Application Process

Any person, who fulfills the above said conditions, may apply to the Registrar (Recruitment), High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh through Co-ordination Branch, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh in an envelope superscribed as “Application for the post of Additional District Judge in the State of Haryana” on or before 22.12.2023 till 5:00 PM. Application Form should be got typed and completed.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.