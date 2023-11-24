Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Vital Statistics Assistant 2023 post. Eligible candidates can register and submit their forms on the official website www.ossc.gov.in till December 21 and December 24, respectively.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till December 27, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 posts.

Candidates can check more details in the notification available on the official website.

Steps to apply for VSA posts 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VSA 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

