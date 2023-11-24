Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in from December 5 onwards.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 2023, in 20 cities of 13 districts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RO/ARO admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.