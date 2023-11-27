The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Main exam was conducted on August 31, 2023, in two shifts—9.30 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM. A total of 43 candidates have been declared qualified for the Document Verification stage.

The provisional answer key for the Main exam was released on September 13 and objections were invited against the released answer key till September 15. The final answer key was released on October 4. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

According to the notification, the document verification (DV) process for qualified candidates is scheduled to be held on December 4 from 10.00 AM onwards.

