The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Constable (GD) at n Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in till December 31, 2023. The last date for payment of fees is January 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26416 posts through a recruitment exam tentatively scheduled for February or March 2024.

Vacancy Details

Border Security Force (BSF) - 6174 vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) - 11025 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - 3337 vacancies

Service Selection Board (SSB) - 635 vacancies

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) - 3189 vacancies

Assam Rifles (AR) - 1490 vacancies

Special Security Force (SSF) - 296 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18-23 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official SSC GD notification.

Application Fee

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. All other candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for SSC GD 2023-24

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Register Now’ and complete the One-time Registration process Login using your registration number and proceed Click on the apply link next to “Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2024” in ‘Latest notification’ Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit the completed form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on normalisation of scores of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2024, a physical eligibility test (PET) and interview (if required).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.