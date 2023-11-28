The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released the admit card for the posts of Lecturers (Direct Payment Posts) in different subjects. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 1065 Lecturer posts.

“It is for information of all concerned that the Hall Tickets (Admit cards) of the candidates for the written Examination for the recruitment of Lecturers in Non-Gov. Aided colleges of the State scheduled to be held on 03.12.2023 have been hosted in the official website of the State Selection Board: www.ssbodisha.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Lecturer admit card 2023

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on Lecturers admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lecturer admit card.

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of written test, career and viva-voce test taken together. The written examination shall be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jeypore and Sambalpur zones depending upon the number of candidates from the respective zones.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.