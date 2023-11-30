Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Conductor, Class-III (on contract basis). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The objective-type screening test is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023. The exam will be held from 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM (Reporting Time: 10.00 AM). The examination centre once allotted will not be changed.

“The e-Admit Cards of provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned post(s) along with instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have been informed through SMS/emails on their respective Cellular Nos./e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Application Form,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 360 Conductor vacancies under Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation under the Department of Transport, H.P. The pay band level -3 (Rs 20,200-64,000).

Steps to download Conductor admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Download Admit Card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Conductor admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written MCQ test and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.