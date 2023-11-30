UPPSC exam date 2023 released for RO/ ARO posts; to be held in February
The exam is scheduled to be conducted in February 2024.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM.
Applicants can check the exam schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.
Vacancy Details
- U.P. Secretariat: 322
- U.P. Public Service Commission: 09
- Board of Revenue, U.P: 03
- U.P. Secretariat: 40
- Board of Revenue, U.P: 23
- U.P. Public Service Commission: 13
- U.P. Public Service Commission: 01
Steps to download RO/ARO exam schedule
- Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO exam schedule link
- The exam schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the exam schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.