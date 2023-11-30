APSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Stenographer Grade II posts from December 5
Candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from December 5 onwards.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade-II in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department under Advt. No. 31/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from December 5 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts till January 4, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 Stenographer Grade-II posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the posts of Stenographer Grade-II (English) and 6 for Stenographer Grade-II (Language).
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Minimum educational qualification is passed degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognised university.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates. The applicants from the BPL and PwBD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 47.20.
Steps to apply for Stenographer Grade II posts
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Online Recruitment Portal”
- Now click “Apply Here” under Stenographer Grade II posts
- Register and apply for the vacancies
- Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.