The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the personality test admit card for the WB Civil Service Exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The Personality Test is scheduled to be conducted on and from December 12, 2023. A total of 271 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download WBCS 2021 PT admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the WBCS 2021 PT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WBCS 2021 PT admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.