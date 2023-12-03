The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the exam city slip for the UGC NET December 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their city intimation slips from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 14, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards later this week.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“The Candidates may please note that this is not the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit cards of UGC NET December 2023 shall be issued later,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec exam city slip

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the download link for ‘UGC NET Dec Advance City Intimation Slip’ Key in your application details and login Click on the link to View/Download UGC NET Dec exam city slip The UGC NET advance exam city intimation slip December 2023 will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UGC NET Dec City Slip 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.