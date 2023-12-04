Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card and centre list for the Preliminary written for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 17 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Candidates who are unable to download their e-admit cards can visit the Commission’s office on December 14 from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM to get the duplicate e-admit card.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BPSSC SI admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification for ‘BPSSC SI admit card download’ Now click ‘Download 02/2023 Preliminary Written exam admit card’ Key in your registration details and submit BPSSC SI Preliminary exam admit card will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BPSSC SI admit card 2023.

Direct link to download BPSSC SI exam Centre list 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam, Main examination, PMT/PET test, Medical examination and document verification process. The final shortlist will be prepared after the completion of the Document Verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.