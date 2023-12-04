The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit card for the UGC NET December 2023 to be held from December 6 to 8. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 14, 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec admit card 2023

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Dec 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UGC NET Dec admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.