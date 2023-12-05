The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will conclude the online application process for the Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III recruitment exam 2023 today, December 5. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website apssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade III) posts in various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh State Government.

Vacancy Details

Arunachal APPSC - 1 vacancy

General Administration - 71 vacancies

Planning & Investment - 3 vacancies

Public Works Department - 3 vacancies

Urban Development & Housing - 5 vacancies

Water Resources Department - 5 vacancies

TRIHMS - 2 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 to 35 years. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess (i) Graduation/Bachelor’s Degree from a recongised University and (ii) Diploma in Stenography from a recognised institution.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for General candidates will be charged as application fee.

Steps to apply for APSSB recruitment 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click ‘Online Recruitment’ Now click on the application link for PA/Stenographer posts 2023 Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the exam and a document verification process. The examination will be conducted in two stages Stage 1 - Stenographer Proficiency Test and Stage 2 - Objective type written exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.