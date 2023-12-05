The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Tier II exam was conducted on October 26 and 27 at different centres all over the country.

“As per the provisions of the Notice of Examination, allocation of posts to eligible candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by the candidates online. Subject to their qualifying in the document verification to be conducted by the respective User Departments, a total of 7859 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted,” reads the official notification.

The Commission is conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approx. 7,500 tentative vacancies notified for this year.

According to the result notification, “Candidates will be called for document verification and appointment formalities undertaken by the Allocated Department to the shortlisted candidates. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department.”

Steps to download SSC CGL II results

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SSC CGL Tier II result notification The result document will appear on screen Check the result for your details and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSC CGL Tier II results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.