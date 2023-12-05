The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment exam under supplementary Advt No 08/2023 (in continuation to Advt No 12/2022). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) in various zones of the Transport Department of Andhra Pradesh. The APPSC AMVI exam was held at various centres from October 3 to 5, 2023.

The provisional answer key was released on October 11 and objections were invited against the released answer key till October 18. These objections were considered in the preparation of the final answer key. This final answer key will be used in the calculation of the final results.

Steps to download APPSC answer key 2023

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Web Note Final answer keys to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in A.P. Transport Subordinate Service’ Go to the ‘Click here’ link next to the notification The answer key for AMVI exam will appear on screen Download and check the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APPSC AMVI Paper I answer key.

Direct link to download APPSC AMVI Paper II answer key.

