IDBI Bank will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) and Executives - Sales and Operations (ESO) today, December 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.idbibank.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2100 vacancies in IBDI Bank branches across India. According to the notification, the JAM recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 31 while the ESO recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 30.

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant Manager - 800 vacancies

Executives - Sales and Operations - 1300 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the minimum age of 20 years and must not have crossed the maximum age of 25 years as on November 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification:

For Junior Assistant Manager - Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60%.

For Executive - Sales and Operations - A Graduate from a recognized university in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc.

Here’s the official IDBI Bank recruitment notification.

Application Fee

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates the application fee is Rs 200 (only intimation charges) whereas, all other category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

Steps to apply for IDBI recruitment 2023

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of JAM and ESO Click on the application link under the JAM & ESO recruitment notification Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for IDBI JAM recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.