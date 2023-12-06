Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for the Group C Paramedical posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.esic.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10 for a duration of 2 hours. All questions will be provided in Hindi and English. The paper will consist a total of 150 marks. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1035 combined vacancies across all Indian States.

Steps to download Paramedical admit card 2023

Visit the official website esic.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Group ‘C’ Paramedical admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be considered for the final selection process based on their performance in the Phase I - Written Examination. For the post of Medical Record Assistant, the final selection will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in Phase – I Written Examination and Typing/Data Entry Test (Qualifying in nature).

