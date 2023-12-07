The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised final answer key result of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2023 or SSC CGLE 2023. Candidates can download the revised final result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“After the declaration of the result, some representations were received by the Commission regarding discrepancies in final result which necessitated re-examination of the final result. The Commission immediately undertook a comprehensive review of the final result and found that the DEST mistakes of 261 candidates, whose computer terminal were changed during the Skill Test due to technical issues, were not considered and hence, these 261 candidates were treated absent in the Skill Test,” reads the notification. However, the discrepancy has been rectified.

A total of 23 candidates, who were earlier ‘Not selected’, have now qualified and 23 candidates, who were earlier declared as ‘Selected’, have now become not-qualified in the revised result. There has also been a change in earlier Post/ Category allocation of 49 candidates.

Steps to download CGL revised final result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on CGLE 2023 revised final answer key links The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

