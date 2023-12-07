The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the final selection list for the Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator exam 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the results on the official website jkssb.nic.in

The JKSSB JA exam 2023 was conducted on September 21, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 34 posts of Junior Assistant and 65 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator.

“The Final Selection List shall be subject to the outcome of writ petition(s)/OA(s), if any, pending in any court of the law of the competent jurisdiction. The Final Selection List shall also be subject to the outcome of pending inquiry, in any, involving any candidate(s), as figuring in this List. Formal recommendations to the concerned Indenting Department shall be made separately,” reads the official result document.

Steps to download JKSSB results 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Selection Lists’ Click on the ‘Final Selection List for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator’ The final selection list will appear on screen Check and download the document Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JKSSB result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.