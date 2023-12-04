The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR based written examination will be held on December 10, 2023. JKSSB has advertised a total of 1395 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in the Rural Development Department.

In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@amail.com. Help-Desk will be activate from 04.12.2023 to 10.12.2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Panchayat Secretary admit card 2022

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the DOWNLOAD ADMITCARD—Panchayat Secretary Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Panchayat Secretary admit card 2022.

Selection Process

The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination (objective type MCQ) only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.