Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO). Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on December 3, 2023.

“The candidates are also informed to submit their objections as per the proforma enclosed vide annexure-A along with a proof of identity within seven days from the date of display of this notice. Any claim received after seven days will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 105 HMO posts under Advt. No. 05 of 2023-24 and 116 AMO posts under Advt. No. 03 of 2023-24.

Steps to download AMO, HMO answer key 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on AMO, HMO answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

