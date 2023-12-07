The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the exam schedule for Class 10th and Class 12h board examinations. As per the notification, the exams are scheduled to commence on February 22, 2024, and conclude on March 9, 2024.

Candidates can download the detailed schedule from the official website upmsp.edu.in.

The board exams for Class 10th will commence with subject Hindi Prarambhik Hindi and Vanijya from 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM. The Class 12th exams will begin with the subject Military Science from 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM and Hindi, Samanya Hindi from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM.

This year, a total of 58,84,634 candidates have registered for the board examinations, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download UP Board exam schedule 2023

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in On the homepage, click on UP Board exam schedule 2023 for Class 10th, 12th The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UP Board exam schedule 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.