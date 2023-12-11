The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the results of the Common Law Admission Test 2024 or CLAT 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates can download their scorecards by logging into their account on the CLAT 2024 portal through the website of the Consortium. CLAT 2024 was conducted on December 3, 2023 at 139 Test Centres in 25 States and 4 Union Territories across India.

“The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2024 was 96.45%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2024, 57% are Females, 43% are Males, and 6 candidates are Transgender. Participating National Law Universities will conduct the admissions process to the five-year integrated UG and PG programmes commencing in the Academic Year 2024-25 based on CLAT 2024 scores,” reads the notification. Candidates can check the details regarding the admissions and counselling process available on the official website.

Steps to check CLAT 2024 result

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on CLAT 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

