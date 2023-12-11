The Department of Purchase and Stores, Department of Atomic Energy, Govt of India has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Junior Purchasing Assistant (JPA) and Junior Storekeeper (JSK). Eligible candidates can apply to the posts on the official website dpsdae.gov.in till December 31 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 vacancies out of which 17 vacancies are for the post of Junior Purchasing Assistant (JPA) and 45 vacancies are for the post of Junior Storekeeper (JSK).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 27 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidates must be (i) Graduate in Science with 60% marks. OR (ii) Commerce graduate with 60% marks. OR (iii) Must possess Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering/ Electronics / Computer Science with 60% marks from Government recognized universities/ institutions. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS categories is Rs 200 while SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempt from payment of any fees.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website dpsdae.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the link for ‘New Registration’ and register yourself Login, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and download a copy of the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DPSDAE recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.