The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for the CRP RRB XII Group ‘A’ Officers Scale-I, II, III. Eligible candidates can check and download their scores from the official website ibps.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8611 vacancies including 5538 Office Assistant, 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II, and 73 Officer Scale III posts.

Steps to download IBPS RRB PO scores 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the Officer Scale I, II, and III scores link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scores Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale-I scores 2023.

Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale-II (GBO) scores 2023.

Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale-II (Specialist) scores 2023.

Direct link to Group “A” - Officers Scale- III scores 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.