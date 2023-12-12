The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Mining Limited, will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Mining Overman, Magazine Incharge and other posts today, December 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till December 31 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 114 vacancies at NTPC Mining Limited.

Vacancy Details

Mining Overman - 52 vacancies

Magazine Incharge - 7 vacancies

Mechanical Supervisor - 21 vacancies

Electrical Supervisor - 13 vacancies

Vocational Training Instructor - 3 vacancies

Junior Mine Surveyor - 11 vacancies

Mining Sirdar - 7 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 30 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Full time regular Diploma in Mining/Mechanical/Production Engineering/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Mining/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering/ Mine Survey/Diploma in Mining Engineering/ Certificate of Mining Sirdar competency based on choice of post. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official NTPC notification.

Steps to apply for NTPC posts 2023

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on ‘NTPC Mining Limited- Recruitment of experienced persons in coal mining. Applications start date 12.12.2023’ Now click on the ‘Apply’ link Register yourself and proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.