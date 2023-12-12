The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper-I). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper(s) by using their Examination Roll Number and Password by clicking at the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 12.12.2023 (05:00 PM) to 26.12.2023 (05:00 PM),” reads the notification.

A total of 2274 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper II scheduled to be held on December 13, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 307 vacancies.

Steps to download JHT final answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JHT final answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JHT final answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.