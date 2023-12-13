Today, December 13, is the last date to apply for direct recruitment of Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) in the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB). Eligible candidates must submit their applications at the official website trb.tn.gov.in. The application correction window will be open from December 14 to 15, 2023.

The OMR-based exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2222 posts.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 600 for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons. For SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons the examination fee is Rs 300.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Teacher vacancies 2023



Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Apply online tab Now Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for the posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, written examination and certificate verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.