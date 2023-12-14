IOCL Apprentice recruitment notification released for 1816 posts; application begins December 16
Aspirants will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website iocl.com from December 16 onwards.
The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for engagement of Technician, Graduate & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non – Technical) at its Locations in States and Union Territories (UTs) of India. Aspirants will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website iocl.com from December 16 onwards. The last date to submit applications is January 5, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1816 vacancies in various trades across various locations in India.
Vacancy Details
- Delhi - 138 vacancies
- Haryana - 82 vacancies
- Punjab - 76 vacancies
- Himachal Pradesh - 19 vacancies
- Chandigarh - 14 vacancies
- Jammu and Kashmir - 17 vacancies
- Rajasthan - 96 vacancies
- Uttar Pradesh - 256 vacancies
- Uttarakhand - 24 vacancies
- West Bengal - 252 vacancies
- Bihar - 87 vacancies
- Odisha - 87 vacancies
- Jharkhand - 41 vacancies
- Assam - 115 vacancies
- Sikkim - 4 vacancies
- Tripura - 6 vacancies
- Nagaland - 3 vacancies
- Mizoram - 1 vacancy
- Meghalaya - 1 vacancy
- Manipur - 4 vacancies
- Arunachal Pradesh - 4 vacancies
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 5 vacancies
- Maharashtra - 252 vacancies
- Gujarat - 95 vacancies
- Madhya Pradesh - 52 vacancies
- Goa - 6 vacancies
- Chhattisgarh - 24 vacancies
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 2 vacancies
- Daman & Diu - 3 vacancies
- Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry - 30 vacancies
- Karnataka - 20 vacancies
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, training duration, stipend, reservations/relaxations and other requirements in the official notification linked below:
Here’s the detailed notification.
Selection Process
The selection will be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the online test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.