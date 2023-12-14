Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the revised schedule for the posts of PGTs in Various Subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology, Hindi, English, Commerce, History, Mathematics). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from December 22 onwards.

As per the notification, the exam for the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology, Hindi, English, and Commerce will be held on December 30 which earlier was scheduled to be held on December 16. The tests for History and Mathematics will be conducted on December 31. Earlier, the test was scheduled to be held on December 17, 2023.

Here’s the revised examination schedule.

