The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The result was declared on November 24, 2023. The exam was conducted on October 12 and 13.

“The Candidates may login through the link provided below by using their Examination Roll Number and Password (Date of Birth). This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.12.2023 (04:00 PM) to 28.12.2023 (04:00 PM),” reads the notification. Further, marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the Commission’s website From December 18 onwards.

Here’s the official notification.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Skill Test for Stenographer ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023 scheduled to be held on January 3 and 4, 2023.

Steps to download SSC Steno Grade C, D final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SSC Steno Grade C, D final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Stenographer Grade C, D final answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1207 posts, of which, 93 vacancies are for the Stenographer Grade C and 1114 for Stenographer Grade D.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.