Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule of the Post Graduate Teacher (Logic/Philosophy) (Advt. No. 25 of 2023-24) on the official website opsc.gov.in. The DV will be held from June 17 to 20, 2025, at the Office of OPSC, 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001.

A total of 131 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round. The candidates are advised to report at the office of the Commission 30 minutes before the commencement of Document Verification in each time slot allotted in the scheduled programme.

The written exam was conducted on September 15, 2024.

Steps to download PGT DV schedule 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Post Graduate Teacher (Logic/Philosophy) (Advt. No. 25 of 2023-24) - Document Verification and Interview Notice” The document verification will appear on the screen Check and download the DV schedule Take a printout for future reference