Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conclude the online registration process for the 69th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2023 with a late fee today, December 16. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 5299 applicants have been declared qualified for 69th CCE Main Exam 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 475 vacancies.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for BPSC 69th Main exam 2023

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, login using your credentials Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for 69th Main exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.