The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant today, December 18. Eligible candidates can now apply for the post on the official website uiic.co.in till January 6, 2024. Earlier, the application was supposed to commence on December 16.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant vacancies. According to the notification, the tentative date of the Online Test is scheduled to be in the month of February 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days prior to the date of each examination (Tentative).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on September 30, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognized University and Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking of Regional language of the State of Recruitment is essential.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

All applicants other than SC/ ST/ PwBD, Permanent Employees of Company will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000+GST as applicable, whereas Rs 250+GST as applicable is for SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of Company.

Steps to apply for Assistant posts

Visit the official website uiic.co.in On the homepage, click on Assistant posts’ registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UIIC Assistant recruitment.

Selection Procedure

All candidates will have to appear for the online examination, thereafter, candidates who qualify in the examination will be called for a Regional Language Test.

For more detail, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.