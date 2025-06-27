We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

Three men have been arrested for the alleged gangrape of a student inside a law college in Kolkata. The student was allegedly raped inside the campus of the South Calcutta Law College on Wednesday.

Among those arrested, one is a former student while the rest were studying at the college. They were held based on the student’s complaint and remanded to four days of police custody on Friday. Read on.

The toll from a flash flood near a hydroelectric project site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district has risen to five. On Wednesday, about 15 to 20 workers at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site at Khaniyara near Dharamshala were feared to have been swept away.

The incident occurred after a surge in the water level of the Manuni river. Search and rescue operations were ongoing for the remaining missing workers.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed three cloudbursts, nine flash floods and three landslides over the past 24 hours. Read on.

United States President Donald Trump has said that India could sign a “very big” trade deal with Washington. This came days before the suspension of tariffs announced by Trump expires on July 9.

Trump had imposed so-called reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including a 26% “discounted” levy on India on April 9. Hours later, he reduced the rates of imports from most countries to 10% for 90 days to provide time for trade negotiations. New Delhi has said that it was in talks with Washington to finalise a bilateral trade agreement between September and November. Read on.

Students in Jharkhand’s single-teacher schools are being deprived of their fundamental right to elementary education, owing to absenteeism and a lack of engagement from educators, according to a new study. A single-teacher school is a violation of the Right to Education Act, which mandates at least two educators for a primary school.

In about 87.5% of such schools in Latehar’s Manika block, no active teaching was taking place when surveyors made unannounced visits to the institutes between January and March, showed the study prepared by the NREGA Sahayata Kendra.

It said that absenteeism among teachers was a “persistent issue”, which left the students without “proper guidance and supervision”. Even when the teachers are present, they are often occupied with administrative work, the study pointed out. Read on.