Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Integrated 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination schedule. Eligible candidates can download their schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Exam will be held from January 3 to 6, 2024. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours (11.00 AM to 2.00 PM). The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets a week before the commencement of the exam.

A total of 5299 applicants have been declared qualified for 69th CCE Main Exam 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 475 vacancies.

The Combined Main Written Competitive Examination of the above Integrated Examination, one optional subject of Child Development Project Officer, Financial Expert Officer, and Police Officer (Technology/ Operations) will be held on January 20 and 21 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BPSC 69th Mains admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 69th Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.