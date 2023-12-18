The Indore Paraspar Sahakari Bank Limited (IPSBL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Clerk-cum-Cashiers in the Bank. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website indoreparaspar.com till January 12, 2024.

The Clerk-cum-Cashier recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of February 2024. The admit cards will be released 10 days before the exam. The number of vacancies for this post will be revealed on the Bank’s website at a later stage.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 21 years and 35 years as on January 12, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Graduate in any discipline with atleast 50% marks OR post-graduation from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 590 (inclusive of GST) at the time of application.

Steps to apply for IPSBL vacancies

Visit the official website indoreparaspar.com On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ tab Now click on the notification for recruitment to the post Clerk-cum-Cashier Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply to Indore Paraspar Bank posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.