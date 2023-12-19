The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised Certificate Verification (CV) schedule for the post of Accountant 2022. As per the notification, the CV will now be conducted on December 26, 2023. Earlier, the DV was scheduled to be conducted on December 20, 2023.

“It is for the information of all concerned that due to unavoidable circumstances, the certificate verification of the shortlisted candidates for recruitment to the post of Accountant 2022 is postponed to 26.12.2023 instead of 20.12.2023,” reads the notification.

The Admission Letter issued earlier for Certificate Verification shall remain valid. A total of 391 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.