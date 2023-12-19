The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for various posts of Driver(s)/ Truck Cleaner/ Chemist. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 24, 2023.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/ issues related to admit card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB help-desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help desk will activate on 19.12.2023 to 24.12.2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Driver(s)/ Truck Cleaner/ Chemist admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Driver(s)/ Truck Cleaner/ Chemist admit card link Key in our login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.