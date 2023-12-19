The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview/personality test schedule for candidates who have qualified the Civil Services Main Exam 2023 today, December 19. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the UPSC CSE Mains Interview will commence on January 2 and go on till February 16, 2024. The interview schedule has been released for 1026 qualified candidates, the schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded later.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The exam was held from September 15 to 24, 2023. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test round to be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the these 1026 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in . No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download interview call letter

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Once live, click on the CSE Main interview Call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download a copy of the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105. The CSE Preliminary examination was conducted on May 28. The results were declared on June 12.

