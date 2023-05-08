The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE prelim exam 2023 will be conducted on May 28. The exam shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

The number of vacancies to be filled through CSE is expected to be approximately 1105. The final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities, reads the notice.

Steps to download UPSC CSE Prelims 2023

Visit official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CSE Prelims 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 admit card.

Exam Scheme

The UPSC Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages: (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.