The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued admit cards for the upcoming Assistant Main exam 2023. Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam can download their call letters from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Assistant Preliminary examination was conducted on November 18 and 19. The results were declared on December 15. Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam will attempt the Main exam scheduled for December 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies through a country-wide competitive examination.

“Biometric data (thumb impression) and photograph will be captured at the examination venue before the start of examination. Decision of the Biometric data verification authority with regard to its status (matched or mismatched) shall be final and binding upon the candidates. Refusal to participate in the process of biometric data capturing / verification on any occasion may lead to cancellation of candidature,” reads the exam information handout.

Direct link to download Information Handout.

Steps to download Assistant Mains admit card

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on ‘Call Letters’ under ‘Current Vacancies’ Now click the notification for the Assistant Main exam 2023 Go to the link to download Call Letter Key in your credentials and login RBI Assistant exam 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download RBI Assistant admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be through Preliminary examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.