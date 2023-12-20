The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till January 9 upto 6.00 PM.

The application correction window will open from January 10 to 16, 2024.

The NDA/ NA I 2024 exam will be conducted on April 21, 2024, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025. The e-admit card will be available to download a week before the commencement of the exam.

Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy (Army): 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

208 (including 10 for female candidates) National Defence Academy (Navy): 42 (including 12 for female candidates)

42 (including 12 for female candidates) National Defence Academy (Air Force): (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates) (ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates) (iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates) (ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates) (iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates) Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 (including 09 for female candidate)

Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants (except SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in the notice who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA/ NA I 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPSC NDA/ NA I 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.