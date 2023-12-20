Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for the posts of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant. Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, 15x candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5388 vacancies out of which 5190 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

Direct link to the cut-off notification.

Steps to apply for Jr Accountant, TRA posts

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Jr Accountant and other posts result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Jr Accountant and TRA result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.